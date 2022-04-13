WATCH | Skipper Ravindra Jadeja’s Big Sigh of Relief as CSK Claim First Points in IPL 2022

Filling in the shoes of MS Dhoni was always going to be a tough ask for Ravindra Jadeja, but he won not have thought that it could turn out to be his toughest assignment to date. Four straight losses CSK endured under Jadeja, shattering all the unwanted records from previous years. But on Tuesday, Jadeja heaved a big sigh of relief after taking the catch of RCB’s Dinesh Karthik in the deep. Generally a safe fielder…err.. the best in the business, Jadeja isn’t much into celebrating the catches. Even the toughest of catches he makes it look easy and there is always a nonchalance to the celebrations that follow.

But at the DY Patil stadium when Jadeja held on to a rather regulation catch at deep midwicket off Dwyane Bravo to remove the well-set and dangerous-looking Karthik for 34 off 14, Jadeja’s jubilation was written all over his face. He took the catch, spread his arms and then dropped to the ground on his back as if he was going to bed after a hard day’s work. With that catch, Jadeja knew the job was done and CSK had sealed the deal. The Target was out of RCB’s reach. And eventually, RCB fell short by 23 runs.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

CSK notch up first win

From 42/3, RCB were revived by the middle-order with Glenn Maxwell, (26 off 11), Shahbaz Ahmed (41 off 27) and Suyash Prabhudesai (34 off 14) adding crucial runs and Dinesh Karthik’s blistering 14- off 34 keep RCB in the hunt till the very end. But CSK, trumped on the back of Theekshana’s incisive spell of 4/33 and Jadeja’s 3/39 to claim their first victory in five games.

Advertisement

Earlier, after stuttering batting first at 36/2 in the 7th over, Uthappa turned back the clock and along with Dube, who is having a stellar IPL so far, took the game by the scruff of its neck and put on a mind-bending 165-run stand for the third wicket in just 12.1 overs, helps CSK to 216/4. RCB managed 93/9. Uthappa made 88 off 50, while Dube remained unbeaten on 95 off 46.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here