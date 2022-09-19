WATCH: Smriti Mandhana's Exquisite Shots During Match-winning Knock Against England in 1st ODI

Team India opener Smriti Mandhana played a majestic 91-run knock in a 228-run chase against England women in the first ODI of three-match series on Sunday. Mandhana showcased her talent and scored shots all around the park to get the job done for the visitors. The southpaw scored 10 fours and a six as India chased down the target with 34 balls to spare.

The visitors won the match by 7 wickets as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur finished the game in style with a six.

The broadcasters of the India tour of England shared a video of Mandhana’s batting on Twitter as it also went viral within minutes.

After an early wicket of Shafali Verma (1), India were under pressure, but Mandhana eased it off with some glorious drives as she shared a 96-run stand for the second wicket with wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia (50). The Indian women’s team opener is often compared to legendary Sourav Ganguly for their similarity in the range of shots on the off-side.

The southpaw also shared a crucial 99-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet which put India way ahead in the game. Mandhana missed her century by 9 runs and was dismissed by Kate Cross.

After the match, Mandhana admitted that she was disappointed to miss her century as she also thanked the Indian fans for coming in big numbers to support them at County Ground, Hove.

“I think I would have enjoyed it a bit more if I stayed not out, but big thanks to the Indian crowd for coming out to watch, glad we could put up a show for you guys," Mandhana said in the post-match presentation.

The southpaw said that the 50-over format is a natural game for her as it allows her to pace her innings well as compared to the T20I format.

“I think the One Day format is a natural game for me, because I like to go out there and time the ball, in T20Is I need to work on my strike rate. Really happy to score for India regardless of format and get that W on the board," she added.

Earlier, electing to field the Indian bowlers capitalized on the conditions to restrict England to a modest 227/7 in their allotted 50 overs. For India, spinner Deepti Sharma was the most successful bowler with 2-33 off her 10 overs as six off the seven Indian bowlers in action claimed at least a wicket each.

