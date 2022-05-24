Watch: Spinner Maya Sonawane Catches Attention With Unorthodox Bowling Action

During the second match of the ongoing Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 in Pune, the unique bowling action of Velocity spinner Maya Sonawane caught everyone’s attention with fans reminded of former South Africa international Paul Adams.

Making her debut for Velocity against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas, Sonawane bowled two overs but went for 19 runs. However, her action became a topic of discussion on social media with few even comparing it to Shivil Kaushik who once represented the erstwhile Gujarat Lions in IPL.

Watch her in action below

The 23-year-old Sonawane put up an impressive show at the senior women’s T20 competition where she represented Maharashtra. She took 11 wickets across eight matches and boasted of an economy of just over six.

Meanwhile, the Deepti Sharma-led Velocity beat Supernovas by seven wicket at the MCA Stadium.

Supernovas, who started the tournament with an impressive 49-run win over Trailblazers on Monday night, posted a decent 150/5 after being put in to bat first.

Kate Cross two wickets inside the Powerplay before Deepti landed a strike of her own to leave Supernovas struggling at 18/3 in 3.5 overs. However, Harmanpreet played captain’s knock to hit 71 off 51 and her partnership with Taniya Bhatia (36) revived the innings.

In reply, Velocity were also jolted early when Pooja Vastrakar got rid of opener Natthakan Chantham in the second over. However, Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia led a quick recovery, adding 63 runs for the second wicket.

Yastika was out for 17 but Shafali struck a brisk half-century and was dismissed on 51 thanks to a stunning diving catch from Harmanpreet.

However, Layra Wolvaardt then belted seven fours and a six in an unbeaten 35-ball 51 in an unbeaten stand with skipper Deepti for the fourth wicket to put Velocity in control.

They eventually chased down the target with ease in 18.2 overs. Deepti remained unbeaten on 24. For Supernovas, Deandra Dottin took 2/21.

In the third and final league match, Velocity will take on Trailblazers on Thursday evening at the same venue.

