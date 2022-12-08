Watch: Sri Lanka Cricketer Chamika Karunaratne Loses Teeth While Taking a Catch During LPL

In a bizarre injury, Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne was taken to a hospital after reportedly losing four teeth while attempting a catch during a Lanka Premier League match on Wednesday. The incident occurred during an LPL match between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators in Galle.

Karunaratne though had successfully taken the catch of Nuwanidu Fernando who was batting on 13 but immediately covered his mouth but was seen signalling his teammates that he’s alright.

Kandy Falcons Team Director later said Karunaratne is stabilised and will be available remainder of the LPL 2023.

Earlier, Karunaratne was handed a one-year ban by Sri Lanka Cricket for alleged violations during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. He had pleaded guilty to the charges and was also fined $5000 by the cricket board.

“Subsequent to the findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year," the SLC had said in a statement.

“Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Karunaratne, the inquiry panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career." it added.

Meanwhile, Kandy Falcons went on to win the match by five wickets - their second straight win of the season. With four points, they currently occupy the top spot in the LPL standings thanks to a superior net run-rate of 3.925.

Jaffna Kings, Falcons’ next opponents, also have four points but have a NRR of 1.412. Galle Gladiators are third having lost both their matches so far while Dambulla Aura are fourth.

