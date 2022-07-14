Watch: Star India Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Turns Spinner For Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara is currently playing for Sussex in the County Championship Division Two against Leicestershire. Pujara, who has made a name as a batter, on Wednesday presented a different side of his talent.

The star India batter bowled one over during the third day of the match and conceded eight runs. He was hit for a boundary in that over by Leicestershire’s Wiaan Mulder.

Pujara roared back into form in April-May while playing for Sussex. He scored two double-centuries and two hundreds for the club and then made his international comeback to the Indian cricket team, playing in the Edgbaston Test against England.

In his comeback game for Sussex, he scored 46 runs and played his part in registering a big total of 588 runs for the Tom Haines-led side.

Before playing for Sussex, Pujara had a decent run at the Ranji Trophy as well. He played three matches for Saurashtra and scored 91 in the first of those games against 41-time champions Mumbai.

“I was preparing for this even back home. Even before, I joined the Sussex team. I played three Ranji Trophy games for Saurashtra. Even in that, I found my rhythm," Pujara had said of his incredible form for Sussex.

He added, “I knew that I was batting well. It was about getting a big score under my belt. When I had that in my first game, I knew that everything was back to normal now. I am finding my footwork. My backlift, everything was coming along well. After that, I just wanted to enjoy my game. Try and make sure you contribute to the team’s success. Most important thing is to have a good time on the field."

Pujara put up a decent show at Edgbaston as well. He scored 13 and 66 runs across the two innings in the rescheduled fifth Test against England.

“It’s about playing as many first-class games as possible and for me I think the experience was very important. Because when you want to get back into form, when you want to find your rhythm, when you want to find your concentration, it’s important to have some long innings. When I was playing for Sussex, once I had the first big knock against Derby then I felt that my rhythm was back. My concentration and everything started falling in place," Pujara said in a video on BCCI.tv.

It’s not the first time that Pujara has bowled during a match.

He has bowled one over in Test cricket and overall, has taken six wickets with his spin bowling.

