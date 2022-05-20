Watch: Sunil Gavaskar Shows How to Make a 'Delicious' Ice Cream Sandwich

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was known for his insatiable appetite for runs. After retiring from professional cricket, Gavaskar went on to build a successful career as a commentator and is a regular fixture in major international events involving the Indian cricket team and is a staple in IPL.

On Friday, the legendary cricketer presented a different side of him courtesy Australian sports broadcaster Neroli Meadows who shared a series of stories on her Instagram handle that showed Gavaskar preparing a ‘sandwich ice cream’.

“This is called sandwich ice cream. You put wafer biscuits around (frozen) mango ice-cream," and you are done.

Check out her story here

(Video Credit: IG/Neroli Meadows)

Meanwhile, Gavaskar has said the emergence of Umran Malik has exposed a lot of young Indian batters who have been unable to deal with his searing pace.

“Pace is something which we always stand up and admire. But along with the pace to have that kind of accuracy is what separates him (Umran) from the others. Yes, he bowls 150-plus but generally he bowls about 145kmph. There are two-three other bowlers like Mohsin, Kuldip. So, there are bowlers but they are not as accurate as Umran is. So, when you are accurate, you are not giving the batsmen any chance," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“He is so quick you don’t know what to do. In a way, it’s a sad thing what he has done and what Mohsin (Khan) has done, Kuldip (Sen) has done and (Yash) Dayal as well. All these guys bowling 140-plus, they have exposed a lot of young Indian batsmen. Which is a little bit sad from the Indian cricket point of view."

“A lot of players are going around and smashing the ball around because they are not playing this kind of pace. They are not playing this quality bowling. Suddenly, now they come here and they don’t know what to do because instead of going like this (on front foot) suddenly they have to go to the back foot. Which they have not done at all," he added.

