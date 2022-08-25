Watch: Suresh Raina Trains in Chennai Super Kings Kit, Fans in Awe of His 'Loyalty'

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the original eight franchises had to say goodbye to a majority of their stars since they were allowed to retain a maximum of four players each. Among them was Chennai Super Kings who retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

It meant they had to let go of Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar among others. However, it was anticipated that a the four-time IPL winners may end up buying a majority of these players, if not everyone, at the auction.

They did end up successfully bidding for most of them but snubbed Raina, a fan favourite whose name also became synonymous with CSK. In fact, no other franchise placed a bid on the southpaw who, surprisingly, went unsold.

However, Raina did remain associated with the IPL, donning the role of commentator instead.

CSK also went through another major change. Days before the IPL 2022 season was to get underway, MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to allrounder Jadeja.

In another dramatic turn of events. after CSK endured a nightmare of a start to their campaign, Jadeja was replaced as the captain and Dhoni took charge midway through the season.

It gave rise to rumours that all’s not well between Jadeja and CSK. What has given a fresh lease of life to these speculations is the fact that recently, Jadeja recently deleted posts related to CSK from his social media accounts that he had made in the past two seasons.

Few fans became concerned, other started questioning his attitude.

Now a video has emerged of Raina practicing wearing CSK jersey. Fans have been in awe of the 35-year-old for not turning his back on the franchise which ignored him at the auction.

Although Raina did announce retirement from international cricket back in 2022, he has kept the doors open for IPL and domestic return.

