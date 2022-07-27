Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Reaction After Rishabh Pant Says 'Avesh ko Add Nhi Kar Raha Main'

India batter Suryakumar Yadav’s hilarious reaction during an Instagram Live with Rishabh Pant on Tuesday night has gone viral . Surya’s funny expressions delighted fans after Pant said he would not be adding Avesh Khan to it.

After Pant’s comment, Axar Patel asked if it is because Avesh went to Lucknow (Super Giants).

That is when Surya trolled Avesh by saying “Bhai tere ko add nahi kar rahe hai abhi. Tu Galat kia Lucknow jaa ke (Brother, they are not adding you. You did wrong by going to Lucknow)"

Soon after that, SKY turned towards Patel and gave that funny reaction.

Avesh was a part of the Delhi Capitals squad under Rishabh Pant till IPL 2021 but ay the 2022 mega auctions, he was bought by newbie Lucknow Super Giants. The

LSG bagged Avesh for Rs 10 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped player sold in the IPL auction history.

Recently, Avesh made his ODI debut in the second game of India’s ongoing series against West Indies. His maiden international match didn’t go well as he remained wicketless and conceded 54 runs in six overs.

Ahead of India’s third and final ODI match against West Indies, Indian cricketers were seen having a candid chat with each other on Instagram Live, hosted by Pant. Apart from the wicketkeeper-batter, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav were also part of the session.

During the chat, also gave glimpses of Avesh Khan and Axar made brief appearances.

However, the highlight was cameo from legendary MS Dhoni. A few fans were lucky to get featured as well.

India will now lock horns with West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad on Wednesday. The tourists have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and will be looking for a clean sweep.

After the completion of ODI series, the teams will be facing each other in a five-match T20I series, starting July 29.

