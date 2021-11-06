It turned out to be a perfect birthday for Virat Kohli as Team India dished out a dominating performance in Dubai, beating Scotland by eight wickets and doing their run rate a world of good by completing the run chase inside seven overs.

After the match, Team India celebrated skipper Virat Kohli’s 33rd birthday inside the dressing room. The Indian cricket team, on its official Instagram page, shared a video of the entire Indian team can be seen celebrating Kohli’s birthday. Team India mentor and former skipper MS Dhoni can be seen lighting the candle on the cake for Kohli. Virat Kohli then cut the cake without blowing the candle, which was pointed out by Dhoni as the entire team shared a laugh. Kohli then feeds the cake to MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav.

>WATCH: VIRAT KOHLI’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

In another video shared by Mumbai Indians and team India middle-order batter, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli’s face can be seen covered with cake and some other member adjusting the cake crown put on his head.

Having Anushka and Vamika Around is Enough Birthday Celebration: Virat Kohli

The team India skipper had hinted at muted birthday celebrations after India’s win over Scotland. However, it was anything but that inside the dressing room. After the match, Virat Kohli had said, “My family is here. Anushka and Vamika are here. That’s celebration enough for me. Just having families around in these times in bio-bubble life is very difficult. That’s a blessing in itself. The team has been amazing. Everyone wished me," Kohli said.

Coming to the match, after three wickets each from Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja helped India restrict Scotland to 85, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma went on a rampage. Chasing a meagre total, India won by eight wickets in a Group 2 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged player of the match.

India chased down the target with 81 balls to spare on a day where everything went their way, right from winning the toss. The win means that India has a higher net run rate than Afghanistan and New Zealand. Now, India will need Afghanistan to beat New Zealand on Sunday as a win for the Black Caps will effectively eliminate The Men In Blue. India face Namibia in their final Super 12 match in Dubai on Monday.

