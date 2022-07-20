WATCH: Teary-eyed Ben Stokes Receives Rousing Reception from Home Crowd on his Last ODI

Ben Stokes stepped out in Durham on Tuesday to play the last ODI match of his career. The all-rounder received a rousing reception from his home crowd as he took the field against South Africa in the first ODI. Stokes was also seen leading the England team onto the ground after they were asked to bowl first.

In a video posted by England Cricket, Stokes can be seen visibly emotional while getting onto the field. The tweet soon went viral and cricket fans and followers expressed their love for the England Test skipper in the comments section.

“Hope to see more dangerous Stokesy in Tests and T20s. Legend. No debate there," wrote one social media user.

Another cricket fan thanked Stokes for numerous remarkable victories and memorable wins. “Although you’ve broken my son’s heart that you won’t be at Old Trafford on Friday, we still love you! Thanks for the memories Ben Stokes onwards and upwards," read the caption of the post."

Another Twitter user wrote, “Hope to see you in T20 World Cup 2022 and Test match as well. Best wishes Ben Stokes!"

“A day when Durham will never forget that their local boy who played here has won the World Cup for England. An emotional day, as a Ben stokes fan myself I am sad but at the same time joyful that a great legend has been made," wrote another cricket fan.

While another social media user felt that it was too early for Stokes to announce his retirement from ODIs. “It’s too early to end ODI career," the post was captioned.

The World Cup-winning English all-rounder had announced his decision to retire from the 50-overs format on Monday.

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way," Stokes had said in a statement.

Though, Stokes failed to finish his celebrated ODI career on a positive note after England endured a 62-run defeat against the Proteas in the first match of the series. Batting first, the hosts put up a mammoth total of 333 runs losing five wickets.

The Jos Buttler-led side, in reply, were bundled out for a mere total of 271 in 46.5 overs.

