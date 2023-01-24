Watch: Tom Curran’s Back of The Hand Slower Ball Tutorial to Ball Boy in ILT20

Cricket is a beautiful game propagated not just by the spirit of winning, but also by the ability to break down several barriers. England all-rounder Tom Curran is winning hearts for one such gesture, where he interacted with a young ball boy during the Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders game on Friday, January 20. Curran was seen giving the youngster some bowling tips and lessons near the boundary rope. Through the gestures recorded on camera, it seems that the 27-year-old was teaching the young boy, the back of the hand, slower delivery. Tom Curran’s enthusiastic demeanour was a treat, and the ball boy was also seen following the instructions sincerely. The official Twitter account of the International T20 League shared a video clip of the moment on Twitter.

‘Tom Curran is not just winning on the field. The future of cricket is in good hands as Curran passes on his skills to the next generation," read the caption

Advertisement

Coming to the game, the Desert Vipers decimated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in that match. The Vipers got off to a blistering start with Alex Hales scoring 110 runs from 59 deliveries, which included seven boundaries and six sixes. Curran also had a short cameo with the bat striking one six and one four, bagging 16 runs from just 8 balls at the crease. The Vipers finished with 219 runs on the board.

The batting order of the Knight Riders crumbled under pressure, having no replies to the bowling charms of the Vipers. Andre Russell was the only batter to have a substantial impact for Abu Dhabi with his 57-run knock. That said, the Desert Vipers clinched a humongous 111-run victory against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on the night.

Following that, the Vipers played the Gulf Giants on January 22, Sunday. Despite a valiant effort Colin Munro and Co lost that game against a threatening Giants team propelled by the big-hitting prowess of Shimron Hetmyer. This was their first loss of the campaign, but the Vipers are still going strong, sitting second in the International League T20 table with six points from four games, including three wins and one loss.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here