WATCH: Ton-up David Warner Hands his Batting Gloves to a Little Fan at MCG, Video Goes Viral

David Warner roared back to form with a scintillating hundred against England in the third and the final ODI in Melbourne on Tuesday. In fact, the Aussies had a wonderful day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after they were asked to bat first. The newly-former opening pair of Warner and Travis Head forged a colossal 269-run stand for the first wicket, helping the hosts set England a 356-run target.

FIFA World Cup 2022 — Full Coverage | Points Table | Schedule | Results | Golden Boot

It was the 19th ODI ton for David Warner which came after almost three years. He scored his last hundred back in January 2020 in Wankhede during a tour of India. Since then, he got out twice in the 90s. But on Monday, he broke the shackles and presented the best self with a 106-run knock off 102 deliveries against England. He smashed 8 boundaries and a couple of sixes before falling prey to Olly Stone in the 39th over.

Advertisement

It wasn’t just the day to cherish for Warner but also for a little cricket fan who arrived at the MCG to watch the game. On his way back to the dressing room, the Australian opener handed his batting gloves to that lucky kid who was left amazed by the gesture.

“These kids can’t believe their luck!" the caption of the video read on Twitter.

On the other hand, Head made his third one-day century and highest score, off 130 balls with 16 fours and four sixes, as he solidified his place at the top of the order after the retirement of Aaron Finch.

Advertisement

Rain interrupted play for 30 minutes but the pair resumed where they left off with Head racing to his century off 91 balls, bringing up the milestone with a four from Chris Woakes. Warner soon followed, crunching Stone to the ropes.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score

England were dominated by the in-form openers in a rain-hit game reduced to 48 overs, which left England needing a DLS-adjusted target of 364 to win.

Advertisement

The hosts lead 2-0 after a six-wicket victory in Adelaide then a 72-run win at Sydney, with England playing for pride on their return to the venue where they won the Twenty20 World Cup this month.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here