WATCH: Umran Malik Hits Mayank Agarwal on Ribs With Fiery Delivery Post Banter With Him in First Innings

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik’s fiery delivery hit Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal on the ribs in the last league-stage match of IPL 2022. Umran got his maiden India call-up on Sunday after an impressive show in the ongoing season. The fastest bowler of India in the cash-rich league has impressed many this season with his fierce bowling.

During the last ball of the first innings, Umran came out to bat after Bhuvneshwar Kumar got run-out, PBKS skipper Mayank welcomed the 22-year-old with some banter when he was entering the ground. The Jammu and Kashmir player faced the free hit and got castled but he took a run which was added to the extras (bye) category.

However, Umran welcomed Mayank in his own style which is his fiery bowling. The PBKS skipper was facing his first delivery and the SRH pacer banged it short which angled in for the batter and hit his ribs.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings bowlers showed a lot of discipline against a demoralised Sunrisers Hyderabad, restricting them to 157 for 8 in an inconsequential final league game of the IPL here on Sunday.

Arshdeep Singh (0/25 in 4 overs) celebrated his maiden India call-up with another parsimonious spell but it was his state team colleague Harpreet Brar (3/26 in 4 overs), who was the pick of the bowlers with wickets of Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram.

With four qualifiers already decided on Saturday, there was little more than academic interest left in the game and the ‘Orange Army’ in fact looked jaded and more like going through the motions while batting before sprucing up their scores in the final few overs.

SRH’s best batter of the season, Abhishek Sharma (43 off 32 balls) once again got a start but should have converted it into a big one which didn’t happen.

50-plus runs came in the last four overs as Nathan Ellis (3/40 in 4 overs) erred in length despite a couple of back-to-back wickets that he got in the bargain.

Ellis did bowl a good hat-trick delivery which Bhuvneshwar Kumar averted only to get run-out of the very next delivery.

(With PTI Inputs)

