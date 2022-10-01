WATCH: Umran Malik Runs Riot With His Express Pace Castles Saurashtra Batters in Irani Cup Match

Young India pacer Umran Malik ran riot with his express pace on Day 1 of the Irani Cup match between Saurashtra and Rest of India. Umran, who grabbed the limelight for his raw pace in the last two seasons of IPL, made his international debut this year on the Ireland tour.

Playing for the Rest of India, Umran claimed three wickets as he got the better of Arpit Vasavada, Jaydev Unadkat and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. He castled Vasavada and Unadkat with his raw pace which was too much to handle for the Saurashtra pacers. The video of his wickets went viral on Twitter.

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer came into the attack in 10th over when the Rest of India were already in total control after claiming four wickets. He dismissed Vasavada on the third ball of his match.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik are being closed in on to fill in the pacer Jasprit Bumrah who is expected to miss T20 World Cup; the duo in all likelihood will travel with the Indian team to Perth where India will have net session for a week before the scheduled warm-up games, according to a report in The Sportstar.

“Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will travel with the squad to Perth on October 6, where the Indian team will train for a week before travelling to Brisbane for its first warm-up match on October 17," the report suggested.

Earlier, medium pacer Mukesh Kumar rattled Saurashtra with some high-quality swing bowling before Sarfaraz Khan continued his dream run with an attractive hundred to put the Rest of India in the driver’s seat on the opening day of the Irani Trophy match on Saturday. At stumps, Sarfaraz’s unbeaten 125 off 126 balls took the Rest of India to 205 for 3 after Mukesh’s swing and scorching pace from young guns Kuldeep Sen (3/41) and Umran (3/25) demolished the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Champions for a meagre 98 in 24.5 overs.

