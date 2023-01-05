Home » Cricket Home » News » WATCH: Umran Malik Unleashes 155kph Delivery to Dismiss Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka in Series Opener

WATCH: Umran Malik Unleashes 155kph Delivery to Dismiss Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka in Series Opener

Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery by the Indian pacer to dismiss the Sri Lankan captain in the first T20I.

Umran Malik clocked 155 kmph against Sri Lanka at Wankhede (AP Image)
Umran Malik clocked 155 kmph against Sri Lanka at Wankhede (AP Image)

Team India pacer Umran Malik produced a fiery spell against Sri Lanka in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. The young paceman bowled the fastest delivery by an Indian to dismiss Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka in the series opener which shifted momentum in the hosts’ favour.

It was the fourth ball of the 17th over when Umran unleashed fire with a 155kph delivery which turned out to be too good for the Sri Lanka skipper who was batting on 45. He tried to play it over cover but didn’t get the elevation as Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed a tricky catch.

Sri Lanka lost the way after Shanaka’s wicket as Axar Patel managed to defend 13 runs off the final over as India won the match by 2 runs.

The BCCI posted the video of Umran’s fiery delivery and wrote, “Express Pace! That moment when @umran_malik_1 clocked 155 KPH - the fastest delivery bowled by a #TeamIndia pacer. Are we in for yet another fiery fast bowling spell today in the second #INDvSL T20I."

Umran produced incredible show with the ball in IPL 2022 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad which put the limelight on him and he made his international debut last year on Ireland tour. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer grabbed the limelight for clocking 145kmph at regular intervals. He claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches and also won the Emerging Player of the Year award.

Malik made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Auckland in Novemeber last year, where he picked 2/66 and then took 1/31 in a washed-out match at Christchurch on November 30. Since the time he grabbed attention in IPL 2020 and 2021 with his searing pace, Malik’s cricketing graph has gone up.

Meanwhile, the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on January 6 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. India will be without Sanju Samson for the remaining two matches of the series after he was ruled out with an injured knee. Jitesh Sharma has been named as his replacement.

