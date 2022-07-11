WATCH: Umran Malik's Jubilant Celebration Leaves Jason Roy Fuming in Nottingham

The third and the final T20I against England saw the Indian pace sensation Umran Malik getting into the action in Nottingham. The right-arm quick has returned into the mix after making his debut in Ireland last month.

On Sunday, the speedster from Jammu provided India with an early breakthrough by dismissing opener Jason Roy. The English opener looked in great nick as he smoked 27 off 26 balls with the help of 2 sixes and a boundary. In the 8th over, Umran had him down to bag his 2nd wicket in T20 Internationals.

It was a short delivery from Umran, away from the off-stump, that tempted Roy to play the cut shot. The England opener threw away his bat at it but ended up getting an outside edge, carrying it to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

The young Indian pacer burst into celebration and yelled in excitement. However, his act of celebrating a wicket seemed to have left Roy furious. The latter had a series of poor outings in the ongoing, scoring 4, 0 and 27 in three games.

Check out the video:

India tried out the youngsters in Umran, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi for the final fixture, giving rest to the senior players. But the visitors couldn’t avoid a 17-run loss against England that broke the winning streak of India under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

Suryakumar Yadav gave a 360-degree masterclass en route to a special hundred but England pulled off a consolatory 17-run win. Dawid Malan made a sublime 77 off 39 balls as England put India’s second-string attack to the sword to finish with a mammoth 215 for seven.

Suryakumar (117 off 55 balls) kept India in the hunt with his classy effort but lacked support from other batters while chasing the huge target. India’s innings ended at 198 for nine in 20 overs. He became the fifth Indian to score a hundred in T20 Internationals by opening the face of the bat and guiding a low full toss off Willey between backward point and short third man. His innings comprised 14 fours and half a dozen sixes.

Suryakumar single-handedly brought the equation down to gettable 66 off 30 balls before running out of partners at the other end.

India sealed the three-match series 2-1, having won in Southampton and Birmingham.

