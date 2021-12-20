Watch: Unusual Incident Shows Batter Getting Bowled But Declared Not Out

Cricket, in its history, has seen some bizarre moments. From players on the entire playfield laying on the ground to prevent stings from a swarm to the audience getting riled up and lighting stadium seats on fire, the world of ‘Gentlemen’s game’ has seen it all. But a recent occurrence on the field is standing very close to trumping all these happenings.

The incident took place during the Women’s National Cricket League match between Queensland Fire and Tasmanian Women Tigers at Blundstone Arena, Hobart, Australia. The batter on the field was clearly bowled out, but since the bowling team did not appeal, the decision turned in favour of the batter, who was declared not out.

The batter playing was Georgia Voll, who was facing the Tasmanian pacer Belinda Vakarewa. The teams were playing the 14th over of the first innings. Belinda bowled a good length, and the ball managed to go through Voll’s defence and knocked the bail of the stump.

Normally, at this point, the bowling team erupts in joy, and the batter makes their way to the pavilion. But in this case, it did not happen. Even the umpire couldn’t notice the bail falling off. The decision took everybody, including the commentary box, by surprise. Voll continued to play until she was dismissed by a catch-out.

Watch the clip from the match here:

>Here are the highlights of the match, which shows Voll’s play getting terminated by a catch.

Despite the incident, the bowling teamTasmanian Women Tigerswent on to win the match. The Queensland Fire gave a target of 223 runs off48 overs. The target was acquired by the opponent in just 45.1 overs and won the match by 5 wickets. Nicola Carey of the winning team scored a clean century off 109 balls, which helped the team taste victory.

