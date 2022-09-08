Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan as Naseem Shah smashed two last-over sixes in their Super Four encounter in Sharjah on Wednesday.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Tensions had been boiling over between the neighbours as Pakistan’s Asif Ali lost his cool and angrily waved his bat at Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmad in the 19th over. Fareed had struck twice in the over including the key wicket of big-hitting Asif.

The batsman, who hit two sixes in a brisk 16 off eight balls, was caught at short fine-leg in an attempt to hook a bouncer and became embroiled in a row with Fareed as he made his way off the field.

Advertisement

An incensed Asif gestured in the direction of Fareed with his bat before players intervened along with the umpire to defuse the tension.

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan, who top-scored with 36, played down the incident, saying it happened “in the heat of the moment" and was best left on the field.

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi was fielding in the deep and said he didn’t know what happened in the middle.

After the end of the thrilling encounter, Afghan fans in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium lost their cool and decided to destroy the seating and beat up their Pakistani counterparts.

Advertisement

With the win, Pakistan booked their place in the final of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka as Afghanistan and India were knocked out.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan hailed Naseem’s heroics in the final over.

Advertisement

“Those sixes will always be remembered," Shadab, who also returned figures of 1-27 with his leg-spin and was named man of the match, said of Naseem’s heroics.

“Our management has promoted our bowlers to bat a bit, because you don’t know what situation will come in a game. Our bowlers also have the calibre to finish games with the bat."

Nabi after the loss maintained that Afghanistan is the best T20 side.

Advertisement

“We played good cricket from the start and gave our 100 percent," said Nabi, whose side began the tournament with two thumping wins over Test nations Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“In T20 we have the best team. It is a young side and we will try to build it day by day. We had a great tournament with one more game to go."

India play Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday in a dead rubber, with Pakistan facing Sri Lanka on Friday in a preview of Sunday’s final.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here