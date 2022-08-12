Watch: Veteran India Pacer Umesh Yadav Dazzles With Fifer for Middlesex

India pacer Umesh Yadav bowled a match-winning spell for Middlesex in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup bagging an impressive five-wicket haul.

After a humiliating defeat in the first match of the season, Middlesex clashed against Durham on August 7. Durham won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch that seemed like a batting paradise. Umesh though had other ideas as he wreaked havoc on the flat pitch of Chester-le-Street.

Also Read: How Partition Created Fierce Cricket Rivalry Between India and Pakistan

Advertisement

The speedster who had just a solitary wicket in the previous game equaled that tally with only the second delivery of the match. His vicious in-swinger breached Durham opener Graham Clark’s defense and crashed into the stumps. He then got rid of Durham skipper Scott Borthwick in his second over with an absolute peach of a delivery.

Umesh was brought back into the attack in the middle overs and delivered right away with the wicket of batter Liam Trevaskis. He has a reputation of being a yorker specialist at the IPL and proved to be lethal yet again in the death overs. The seasoned campaigner mopped through the tail as he bowled batter Oliver Gibson for a duck before dismissing Chris Rushworth.

Also Read | ‘I Think T20 WC Squad Already Finalized Still Players Have to Perform Well on ZIM Tour’: Maninder Singh

Umesh Yadav finished with brilliant figures of 5/33 and secured his maiden fifer in English County Cricket. The veteran pacer posted glimpses of his amazing spell on his Instagram handle. “Always a special feeling to get a 5-wicket haul! Onwards & upwards", Umesh wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Umesh Yadav has been in England since early June. The Maharashtra born has represented India in 52 Tests, 106 ODIs, and 7 T20Is. He has bagged a total of 275 wickets across all formats for the men in blue.

The right-arm pacer is now knocking on the Indian selectors’ doors with his tremendous bowling displays. While he has been in the mix for India’s Test squad, the 34-year-old hasn’t donned the Indian jersey in the limited overs format since October 2018. He was again omitted from India’s squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour, which begins on August 18.

Advertisement

Umesh will have more opportunities to showcase his bowling prowess as he will be back in action on August 10 as Middlesex takes on Surrey.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here