Watch: Video of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Celebrating India's Win Together Leaves Fans Gushing

India captain Rohit Sharma and his predecessor Virat Kohli seemed to be quite enthralled by their team’s thrilling six-wicket win over T20 world champions Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday. Once Hardik Pandya struck that winning boundary off Daniel Sams in the final over, Kohli and Rohit, who were sitting on a staircase to the dressing room, broke into some celebration.

Kohli and Rohit shared what looked like a hug before the ‘pat’athon began that left them in splits.

The clip of that ‘moment’ was widely shared on Twitter and expectedly, it went viral with fans gushing over their camaraderie while others asked ‘where’s the rift?’

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, there have been rumours around an apparent tension between Kohli and Rohit for some time now.

Right before that, Rohit had greeted Kohli with a pat on the back with the former India captain returning to the Indian dressing room after a sparkling fifty in the series-decider.

India chased down 187 with a delivery to spare. Suryakumar Yadav (69 off 36) and Kohli (63 off 48) starred with the bat while allrounder Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 25 off 16 that included two fours and a six.

With that, India clinched the three-match series 2-1 and will now host South Africa for as many T20Is from Wednesday.

Biggest positive was different individuals stepping up and delivering. You feel good about it as a management. Margin of error in T20s is small. We took our chances, we were brave as well," said Rohit while adding there are areas that still need to be worked upon during a post-match presentation.

Advertisement

He also backed his pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel who proved quite expensive during the match. “Not easy coming back after a break against a tough team. They will take some time. Hopefully they can get back into their groove in the next series," said Rohit.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here