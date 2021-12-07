The top domestic cricket teams of the country will be up against one another as India men’s senior’s 50-over competition marks its return with the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. The tournament is slated to kick off on Wednesday, December 8, with several prominent Indian stars likes Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar set to be part of the action for their respective teams. The final showdown is scheduled to be held on December 27.

Mumbai will head into this game as overwhelming favourites as they have several high-profiled players in their ranks in Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube and Dhawan Kulkarni. Mumbai are also the defending champions. They won the previous edition of the competition held earlier this year when they defeated Uttar Pradesh in the final. Tamil Nadu are the most successful side in the competition with five titles in their kitty.

The 2021-22 edition of Vijay Hazare will be played in seven cities – Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Mumbai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Jaipur. 38 teams will take part in India’s marquee domestic one-day event and they have been divided into six groups – five Elite Groups and one Plate Group.

>Elite A: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha (The group stage matches of this will be held in Mumbai and Guwahati).

>Elite B: Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Baroda, Bengal, Puducherry (The group stage matches of this will be held in Thiruvananthapuram).

>Elite C: Delhi, Jharkhand, Haryana, Hyderabad, Saurashtra, Uttar Pradesh (The group stage matches of this will be held in Chandigarh).

>Elite D: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Kerala (The group stage matches of this will be held in Rajkot).

>Elite E: Assam, Goa, Punjab, Railways, Rajasthan, Services (The group stage matches of this will be held in Ranchi).

>Plate Group: Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Bihar (The group stage matches of this will be held in Jaipur).

>TV Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in India.

>Live streaming

The live stream of the Vijay Hazare matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

