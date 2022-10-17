WATCH: Virat Kohli Breaks Into Impromptu Dance During Practice Session at Gabba

Team India is all set to lock horns with Australia in the first of two official warm-up games of the T20 World Cup on October 17. Ahead of the all-important clash against the defending champions, Rohit Sharma and Co were spotted training at the Gabba on Sunday. The Indian squad appeared in the right frame of mind and ready to get going in the high-stakes tournament. A light-hearted video clip from Team India’s practice session has now surfaced on social media.

In the video, Virat Kohli is having fun with his teammates Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. The former India skipper broke into an impromptu dance during the session, which cracked up his teammates.

The clip has gone viral on Twitter. Fans are delighted to see the players revelling in each other’s company. India is one of the strongest contenders to triumph at the T20 World Cup. The team comes into the tournament after winning two back-to-back T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home. India boasts of a star-studded lineup that has several match winners

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik are in imperious form. Moreover, Virat Kohli has also looked in good touch. Kohli, whose form had been a concern for the Indian team, showed signs of returning to touch during the Asia Cup. The star batter ended the multi-nation tournament as the second-highest run-scorer. He then carried forward his scintillating form in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

Virat Kohli’s form will be crucial for India on the bouncy tracks in Australia. While India’s batting department appears to be very strong, the bowling seems to have been struggling with star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah injured. The pacer made a comeback after recovering from a back injury during the home Australia series but had to be ruled out of the T20I World Cup after the issues resurfaced. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has replaced Bumrah in India’s World Cup squad. In the absence of Bumrah, Shami will spearhead India’s bowling attack in the T20 World Cup.

India will kick off their tournament campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

