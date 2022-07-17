WATCH: Virat Kohli Dances During Training Session Ahead of Series Decider Against England in Manchester

Former India skipper Virat Kohli looked in a good mood ahead of the series-decider against England in Manchester. Kohli, who is going through a lean patch with the bat, was seen dancing during the training season before the 3rd ODI. The batting maverick is struggling to manufacture big runs in recent times. He scored 12 runs in the two T20Is he played against England on the ongoing tour. While he also failed to convert a good start into a big score in the 2nd ODI and was dismissed on 16.

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score And Updates

Advertisement

Ahead of the Manchester clash, Kohli was seen having a good time in the training as the video of his dance moves went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against England at Old Trafford. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the clash due to a niggle as Mohammed Siraj got a chance in place of him. India clinched the T20I series 2-1 and will look to finish the ODI series with similar numbers.

Kohli, on Saturday, took to social media and shared a photo where he could be seen sitting in front of a wall where it is written: “What if I fall? Oh but my darling, what if you fly." He captioned the post ‘Perspective’.

Advertisement

Kohli has been rested for the upcoming white-ball tour of the West Indies despite his poor form in recent times.

The batting maverick is likely to stay back in the UK and spend some time off with his family, after the third ODI.

Advertisement

According to a Times Now report, Kohli will be joined shortly by his mother in London, along with other family members. It has also been learned that the ace Indian batter will kickstart his preparations for the Asia Cup from August 1.

“Kohli will be joined by his mother and extended family during the break. He will avoid cricket during the said time and will kick off the preparations for Asia Cup 2022 from August 1. Kohli is in England with his wife and daughter," the report said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here