WATCH: Virat Kohli Dances With Ishan Kishan to Celebrate Southpaw's Double Century

Batting great Virat Kohli once again displayed his jolly side on the field when Ishan Kishan smashed his maiden double century against Bangladesh in the third ODI. Kohli, who has often been seen celebrating the success of his teammates, celebrated Kishan’s historic feat with a dance move on the field.

The 24-year-old got a chance in the XI to replace Rohit Sharma who sustained a thumb injury. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and smashed 210 runs in 131 balls as his magnificent knock was laced with 24 fours and 10 sixes. He reached the 200-run mark off just 126 deliveries, becoming the fastest cricketer across to world to notch a double hundred.

The video of Kohli dancing with Kishan went viral on social media.

Kishan got able support from batting maverick Virat Kohli who also smashed his 72nd International century to silence his critics. Despite losing his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan early after pushed into batting first, Kishan embarked upon a sizzling 290-run stand with Kohli, who made 113 off 91 balls.

The 34-year-old got a lifeline when Litton Das dropped a simple catch off a lazy flick at short mid-wicket, giving him a lifeline at just one. He looked a little scratchy, but grew in confidence as the innings progressed, making the most out of a bowling attack rattled by Kishan’s onslaught.

After reaching his fifty in 54 balls, the drives on the up off his bat became crisp, the pull started to be a regular feature. In his knock where he hit 11 fours and two sixes, his front-foot lofted inside-out shot over extra cover off Ahmed was the pick of the lot

The presence of Kohli by his side helped Kishan to play his natural game as he scored shots all around the park with a lot of freedom which eventually put the Bangladesh bowlers on the backfoot straightaway.

He got his 44th ODI hundred and the first in almost three years when he picked the pace from Ebadot to do a subtle flick off the hips and the ball flew over the fine leg fence, going past Ricky Ponting to be in the second spot for most centuries in international cricket.

(With Agency Inputs)

