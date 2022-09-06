WATCH: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Duck by Dilshan Madushanka in Crucial India vs Sri Lanka Clash

Premier India batter Virat Kohli was dismissed on a four-ball duck against Sri Lanka in the crucial Super 4 tie at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. The batting maverick, who recently returned to form with back-to-back half-centuries against Hong Kong and Pakistan, failed to emulate the same on Tuesday and was dismissed by left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka on a duck.

It was the fourth ball of the third over, Kohli tried to play the ball across the line and target the mid-wicket area, but it came back in to outsmart him and hit the timber. The Sri Lankan pacer was all charged up after taking the all-important wicket of the former India skipper.

The star batsman — who faced just four balls — walked back to stunned silence from a sparse crowd dominated by Indian fans.

Kohli scored a sublime 60-run knock against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash but India failed to register a win which put them in a tricky position in the multi-nation tournament. While, earlier, in the group stage, Kohli slammed unbeaten 59 runs against Hong Kong. He is currently the leading run-scorer for India in Asia Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first against India. There were no changes for Sri Lanka, while India made one change, bringing in Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Ravi Bishnoi.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that he also wanted to bowl first but said that his team is ready for the challenge to defend the target which they want to improve ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“We would have bowled first as well. The pitch doesn’t change much and it only gets better to bat on. This gives us an opportunity to come out and play freely. This is how the World Cup would be played as well, and we have to make sure that we don’t lose too many games. We need to ensure that we are there from the word go. We have to learn a lot when you are defending a score like that. With the dew, we need to learn the lines, the lengths and the boundaries well," Rohit said at the toss.

