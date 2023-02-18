Watch: Virat Kohli Encourages Ravindra Jadeja During Delhi Test by Addressing Him With a New Nickname

After a superb comeback in the Nagpur Test following an injury layoff, Ravindra Jadeja’s superb form continued in the second game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The India allrounder wrapped up the Nagpur Test with seven wickets under his belt and his wicket-taking spree was again on display on the opening day of the Delhi Test.

Following his match-winning performance in the first Test, Jadeja seems to have earned a new nickname – “Pathaan". When Australia was batting in the first innings, Virat Kohli can be heard saying, “Chal Pathaan. Shabaash. Chal Pathaan out karke de".

Like the rest of the country, Pathaan fever has also spread among the Indian cricket team. During the Nagpur Test, Kohli and Jadeja were spotted grooving to the beats of the dance number ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movie. A clip of the impromptu performance went viral and grabbed the eyeballs of none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Heaping praise on the moves of the Indian cricketers, the Bollywood superstar tweeted, “They are doing it better than me. Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!".

SRK was replying to a fan’s question on Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s moves.

Jadeja has been a mainstay of the Indian Test side. He made a memorable return to international cricket during the first Test of the four-match series.

Jadeja, who was ruled out of action due to a knee injury since August last year, claimed seven wickets and scored 70 runs in the Nagpur Test against the Aussies, and was adjudged Player of the Match as well for his sublime all-round display.

He claimed three wickets on Day One of the second Test. The star India all-rounder earned a crucial breakthrough after dismissing Usman Khawaja for 81.

The top-ranked ICC Test all-rounder became the fastest Indian cricketer to register 250 wickets and score 2500 runs in Tests. Jadeja took 62 Test matches to achieve this feat.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy were Ravindra Jadeja’s other two victims in the first innings.

In the Delhi Test, Australia looked more composed coming in to bat first. Opening duo of David Warner and Usman Khawaja pulled off a good start. They had stitched a 50-run stand before Mohammad Shami got rid of Warner.

Then, the Aussie middle order suffered a collapse, even though Khawaja got a stronghold at the other end. Ultimately, powered by a crucial 81 by the southpaw and Peter Handscomb’s unbeaten knock of 72, the visitors managed to post 268 runs on the board. Among Indian bowlers, Mohammad Shami picked up four wickets, while Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin got three wickets each.

