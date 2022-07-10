WATCH: Virat Kohli Entertains Crowd at Edgbaston with His Bhangra Moves During 2nd T20I Against England

Virat Kohli has always been a live wire on the field. No matter what form he is carrying, there could never be a dull moment when he’s around. And if Team India is nearing a win, his zeal just doubles up and he’s never shy of expressing that. Something similar was on display on Saturday when India took on England in the 2nd T20I at Edgbaston. He didn’t have a great outing with the bat but while fielding, he interacted with the field and caught the attention with his dance moves.

Kohli had returned to play a T20I for India after four months. Batting at no. 3, he was dismissed by Richard Gleeson for 1. However, when the Men in Blue took the field during England’s chase of 171, he made the Edgbaston crowd his presence felt.

At one point, he was seen interacting with the crowd while fielding at the long-on boundary. Since the Indian fans cheered him up in unison, Kohli couldn’t resist grooving.

The video of the moment was shared on Twitter that has gone viral. Take a look:

Earlier, the netizens seemed unhappy with Kohli’s yet another failure with the bat. He was fielded in the playing XI in place of in-form Deepak Hooda. However, the former Indian captain couldn’t make a notable contribution to India’s innings.

However, all-rounder Jadeja rescued India after a little collapse with his unbeaten 46. As a result, India set a 171-run target for the hosts.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s (3/15) newfound rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevndra Chahal (2/10) as England innings imploded for a meager 121 in 17 overs.

The Indian team is yet to lose a match under Rohit Sharma’s leadership. There have been three clean sweeps — New Zealand (3-0), West Indies (3-0), Sri Lanka (3-0) and a fourth against England in the current one looks imminent.

With three months left for the World T20, the playing XI on Saturday gave a glimpse of what could be the batting order and its philosophy going forward.

