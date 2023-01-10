WATCH: Virat Kohli Gives Death Glare After Hardik Pandya Refuses to Take Second Run in 1st ODI

Former India captain Virat Kohli is known for his supreme fitness which also reflects in his batting as he likes to convert singles into doubles and pushes his batting partners to the limit while batting in the middle. In the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Kohli scored his 45th ODI century as India post a massive 373/7. The batting maestro looked in sublime touch throughout his innings despite getting dropped twice after scoring fifty. Kohli paced his innings well and batted with a healthy strike rate to help India cross the 370-run mark.

He took some quick singles and also converted ones into twos which put pressure on the Sri Lanka fielders as they also leaked some runs through misfield. However, during the 43rd over of the innings a bizarre incident happened when Hardik Pandya denied Kohli a second run. On the third ball of over, Kohli guided the ball on the fine leg with soft hands and completed the first run quite quickly. He also ran back for the second and was almost reached halfway but Hardik denied the run and sent him back.

Kohli wasn’t very happy with Hardik’s call and gave a death glare from the non-striker’s end.

The 34-year-old went on to score a magnificent century while Hardik was dismissed for just 14.

With his 113-run knock, Kohli emulated the tally of batting great Sachin Tendulkar for scoring the most centuries at home in One Day Internationals. Tendulkar slammed 20 centuries in 164 matches at home during his illustrious ODI career. Kohli achieved the massive feat in just 99 innings.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made 83 and 70 respectively while sharing a 143-run opening stand to set the tone for a big total, before Kohli carried forward the mantle as he slammed 12 fours and a six to score his 73rd international century.

In the mid-inning break, the 34-year-old said that the openers Shubman and Rohit set the platform for him and he was also pleased with his own performance for managing a good strike rate throughout the innings.

“The openers allowed me to get into the game and I had to bat through the innings as I always do but still manage a high strike rate. I was happy I was able to maintain the tempo and we finished with 370 plus," he told broadcasters.

