WATCH: Virat Kohli Hugs Rahul Dravid And Other Team Members After Guiding India to Win Over Pakistan

Virat Kohli played one of his best knocks on Sunday to help India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in a last-ball thriller at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli slammed unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls as India chased down the 160-run target on the last ball of the match. Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries. The duo took their time to rebuild India’s innings as they remained calm in the tough phase of the game where the Pakistan bowlers were at the top.

After leading India to a sensational win over arch-rivals, Kohli hugged head coach Rahul Dravid and other Team India members as the players and the support staff were proud of the Indian batting maverick for his sensational knock.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya claimed three-wicket each to restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikar Ahmed (51) helped Pakistan post a fighting total on the scoreboard. Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah took early wickets in the powerplay to hurt India early in the chase but Kohli stood tall when the stakes were high.

The 33-year-old joined hands with Hardik when India were four down for just 31. The duo took some time before opening up against Pakistan’s spin twins, leg-spinner Shadab Khan and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. Pandya began by drilling a drive straight down the ground off Shadab before he smacked sixes over long-on and deep mid-wicket off Nawaz, sandwiched between Kohli launching a glorious six over long-on to make it 20 runs off the 12th over.

The match was slipping away from India’s reach at one stage when Kohli smacked back-to-back sixes off Rauf — a straight loft down the ground was followed by using the pace of the ball to flick off wrists over fine leg — to make it 16 runs needed off the final over.

Mohammad Nawaz failed to hold his nerves in the final over despite taking the wicket of Hardik on the first ball. On the fourth ball, Kohli smacked a waist-high full toss high over deep square leg fence which was called a no-ball which shifted the game in India’s favour and Ravichandran Ashwin sealed the game with the winning run.

