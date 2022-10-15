Watch: Virat Kohli in no mood to leave nets during practice session ahead of T20I World Cup

Virat Kohli has set high standards with his consistency and discipline in cricket. The former Indian captain was seen batting in an intense net session at the WACA Stadium ahead of the T20I World Cup. Several videos from Kohli’s net session have surfaced on social media. In one such clip, the star-batter appeared completely engrossed in honing his game. Such was his dedication that Kohli exceeded the time limit allotted for his practice. A member of the coaching staff can be heard telling Kohli that his time at the nets was over. But Kohli, who was in no mood to leave the nets early, responded by saying that he will bat for the extra few minutes that was on offer till the next batter took guard.

“Hooda ayega, toh mein chala jaunga (When Deepak Hooda comes, I will leave)," Kohli can be heard telling the support staff member.

Fans have commented on the tweet and praised Kohli for his dedication towards his craft.

But it is not all work for the former Indian skipper. Kohli was also spotted taking time out from practice and hanging out with his teammates and friends. He was recently also seen going out with Australian cricketer Marcus Stonis in Perth.

Kohli, who had been struggling with lack of form, announced his return to good touch with his 71st century, in international cricket, against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. The star batter finished the multi-nation tournament as the second-highest scorer.

The 33-year-old carried forward his scintillating form in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

Experts reckon that an in-form Virat Kohli will be a huge asset for skipper Rohit Sharma on the bouncy tracks in Australia. Moreover, Kohli has relished batting down under and has scored plenty of runs against Australia across formats.

India will soon travel to Brisbane for the official warm-up matches of the T20 World Cup. India will lock horns with Australia in their first warm-up match on October 17 and New Zealand on October 19 at the Gabba. But fans are looking forward to the high-voltage Group 2 clash of India and Pakistan on October 23.

