WATCH: Virat Kohli Kisses Team India Crest After Hitting an Imperious Six to Reach his 50 vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli returned to form with back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The batting maverick scored a sublime 60 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the Super 4 stage clash. He struck 4 fours and a six, however, his astonishing running between the wickets was the highlight of the 44-ball stay in the middle.

Kohli reached his half-century with a magnificent six over deep-mid wicket off Mohammad Hasnain’s delivery and celebrated the feat with a kiss on the BCCI crest.

The video of the incident went viral on social as the fans hailed Kohli for playing a crucial knock against rivals Pakistan.

Earlier, the 33-year-old scored unbeaten 59 runs against Hong Kong which played a big role in India’s thumping win in the group stage. However, Kohli looked more confident with his approach on Sunday as his mindset was clear about targeting which bowler and when.

Meanwhile, asked to bat first, India were off to an astonishing start as both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul took the charge over Pakistan pacers with a fearless approach. The duo shared a crucial 51-run stand for the opening wicket to set up the momentum for India in the mega clash. Skipper Rohit scored 28 runs off 16 balls in which he struck three fours and two sixes.

Kohli stabilized the Indian innings in middle-overs when spin duo Mohammad Nawaz (1/25) and Shadab Khan (2/31) kept taking wickets at regular intervals which shifted momentum a bit in Pakistan’s favour. Skipper Babar Azam cleverly used his spinners Shadab and Nawaz well within the first 10 overs to stem the flow of runs and his ploy was only partially successful. Kohli with his positive batting approach helped India post a challenging total of 181/7 in 20 overs despite a below-par show from the middle-order.

However, Haris Rauf managed to put pressure on Kohli in the last over as the former India skipper played three dot balls and also lost his wicket via run-out.

