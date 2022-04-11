Watch: Virat Kohli meets Dewald Brevis after falling victim to his first IPL ball

Teenage sensation Dewald Brevis has had a dream start to his Indian Premier League career. After scoring a quickfire 29 runs off 19 balls in the previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the South African dismissed the legendary Virat Kohli with the very first ball of his IPL career in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Hailed as the ‘Baby AB’, Brevis had his fanboy moment when the former India captain walked up to him to have a chat after the game. Virat was left fuming when he was given out LBW in a questionable decision by the umpire. Virat was playing superbly and scored 48 off just 36 balls when he was dismissed by Brevis.

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Indians, Virat showed his greatness when he came up to have a pep talk with Brevis after the game.

In the viral 19-second video, Virat can be seen meeting with the young turks of the Mumbai squad where Brevis was present. Virat then specifically congratulates Dewald Brevis and says, “Young man. Good one, eh! Good first meeting, get me on the first ball."

Virat further adds, “How’s it? Good? Enjoying it?" To this, a beaming Brevis replies, “Yeah, good experience".

Because of his batting exploits in the 2021/22 U-19 World Cup, Mumbai Indians had bought Dewald Brevis for Rs 3 crore in the IPL mega auction.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians couldn’t convert a solid start provided by the opening duo of Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma into a good score. Mumbai could only manage an average score of 151/6 because of Suryakumar Yadav’s 68 off 37 balls.

RCB chased down the target comfortably in the end, riding on terrific contributions from opener Anuj Rawat (66 off 47 balls) and Virat Kohli. Bangalore registered a comprehensive win over Mumbai by seven wickets with Anuj Rawat being adjudged as the Player of the Match.

