WATCH: Virat Kohli Meets Young Fans in Guwahati Ahead of 2nd T20I Against South Africa

Team India is all set to clash against South Africa in the second T20I match in Guwahati as the Men in Blue will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead on Sunday. The hosts played dominant cricket in the series opener and registered a clinical 8-wicket win where the bowlers put up a collective effort in the absence of senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Former India captain Virat Kohli met young cricket fans at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati ahead of the second T20I. Kohli, who enjoys a massive fan following across the world, was seen clicking photos with the fans after the net session. Kohli graciously met them as the video of the incident went viral on social media.

On Friday, Kohli also revealed the most underrated aspect of his fitness routine. Kohli, who is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket at the moment, often shares glimpses of his fitness regime on social media.

“The most underrated and important part of my fitness routine now. Foam rolling and trigger point release. Absolute game changer," Kohli wrote, sharing a photo of his workout session on Instagram.

Recently, Kohli took a break from cricket to work on his mental health which worked well for him as he returned to form in Asia Cup and ended up as India’s leading run-getter in the tournament. The 33-year-old also ended his century drought by smashing his maiden T20I ton which came up against Afghanistan.

The batting maverick carried forwards his tremendous form in Australia series as he scored a match-winning fifty in the third T20I against the current T20 World Champions as India clinched the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, he failed to score big in the opening T20I against South Africa. Kohli (3) got an express delivery from Anrich Nortje that kept climbing as he tried to have a go away from his body and the edge was taken by Quinton de Kock.

