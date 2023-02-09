Former India captain Virat Kohli shared a light moment with premier Australia batter Steve Smith on the field during the Day 1 of Nagpur Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The two batting maestros share a good camaraderie on the field in the past few years and it was witnessed once again on Thursday when Kohli put his arms on Smith’s shoulder as the duo also shared a laugh.

In the series opener at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first but it turned out to be a bad decision for him as Australia lost their two openers back in the hut inside three overs. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Usman Khawaja on his first delivery of the series, while Mohammed Shami bowled an absolute jaffa to castle David Warner.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne had to come a bit early in the middle to revive the Aussie innings. India put the spinners early into the attack to cause some trouble for the star Australian duo.

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel put the tough test in front of both Smith and Labuschagne as they managed to survive them in the first session. While it was the 14th over when Smith defended Patel’s delivery and the over ended in a maiden as Kohli walked towards Smith while changing his fielding position. The duo had a small chat as they also shared a laugh at the end of it.

Meanwhile, Jadeja spun his magic to claim his five-wicket haul on his comeback game after a knee injury as Australia were bundled out for just 177 on Day 1. He also got the better of both Labuschagne (49) and Smith (37).

Australia lost their last four wickets for 15 runs as India cleaned up the tail in quick time. Jadeja completed his five-wicket haul when he claimed Todd Murphy (0) lbw. Only four Australian batters made it to double figures as the Indian bowlers dominated.

Apart from Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin also had a good day in the office as he claimed three wickets and also completed his 450 wickets in Test cricket to join the elusive list of players.

