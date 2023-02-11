Watch: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Attempt SRK's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Hook Step During IND vs AUS 1st Test

Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen with his blockbuster flick ‘Pathaan’ has taken social media by storm. From fans to celebrities, everyone has been grooving to the hit ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone.

During the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur, Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also attempted the hook step of the famous song.

A video of Virat and Jadeja doing the hook step of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ on Saturday, Day 3 of the first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 has gone crazy viral on social media.

The viral clip shows Indian players preparing to come onto the field after their batting as they were waiting to get a pep talk from Rohit Sharma near the boundary ropes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Heavily Fined For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

As Kohli and Jadeja waited for the rest of the pack to join the huddle, they were seen utilising the time to show off to the crowd some of their dance moves.

First Virat did the hook step of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, before Jadeja, who is known for his viral Instagram reels also decided to join in.

Watch:

While Virat failed to impress much with the bat, he contributed in getting his team going as he completed a catch off Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery to dismiss Usman Khawaja as India drew first blood.

Shortly after, the former Indian skipper did miss a catch of David Warner at slips, but thankfully it didn’t prove too costly as Ashwin removed the Australian opener shortly afterwards.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Didn’t Expect Australia to be Bowled Out in One Session’: Rohit Sharma Says India Were Prepared For Hard Day of Toil

The veteran spinner picked up three more wickets as he completed his fifer and inspired India to a victory by an innings and 132 runs.

Pat Cummins’ side folded for a paltry 91 runs, as the trailed India by 223 runs after the home side had smashed 400 runs in reply to Australia’s 177 from their first innings.

Get the latest Cricket News here