Watch: Virat Kohli’s Animated Reaction to KL Rahul’s Towering Six Against Bangladesh

KL Rahul finally came good in the high-stakes T20 World Cup encounter against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The stylish batter produced a magnificent knock of 50 runs in just 32 balls to help his team’s cause. While the crowd at the Adelaide Oval enjoyed his impressive strokeplay, it was Virat Kohli who had the best seat in the house to witness Rahul’s whirlwind knock.

Now, a video clip of Kohli has gone viral on social media where he can be seen marvelling at one of Rahul’s towering sixes.

Fans have loved Kohli’s animated reaction to Rahul’s batting masterclass. Several fans have also praised KL Rahul and the way in which he effortlessly smacked Shoriful Islam for a 96 m six.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli was spotted having a lengthy chat with Rahul in the nets and helping the under-fire batter.

KL Rahul struggled for runs in India’s first three matches of the T20 World Cup.

The prolific opener managed to score just 22 runs in three innings which led to many fans questioning his place in the playing XI. However, the 30-year-old delivered when it mattered the most against Bangladesh. After India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early in the powerplay, KL Rahul stitched a valuable partnership with Virat Kohli to steady the ship. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper notched up a masterful half-century which included six fours and four sixes. After his departure, Kohli came into his own and propelled India to a decent total of 184 runs.

Chasing a tough target, Bangladesh started off very well as Litton Das smashed seven fours and three sixes inside the first seven overs. However, Bangladesh lost momentum in the chase as rain interrupted and curtailed the match.

When the game resumed, it looked like Bangladesh were the favourites as they needed just 85 runs off the last nine overs with all ten wickets in hand. But some disciplined Indian bowling led to Bangladesh losing their way. Shakib Al Hasan and Co choked under pressure as they lost six wickets for just 40 runs. In the end, it was the Indian team which showed nerves of steel. Team India won the match by five runs on the D/L method to leapfrog to the top of the table in Group 2.

