WATCH: Virat Kohli's Million Dollar Reaction to Shreyas Iyer's Spinning Delivery During IND vs SL 3rd ODI

Team India created history as they defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs to record the highest-ever win margin in ODI cricket (run-wise) at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

With Virat Kohli scoring yet another century, the 46th of his ODI career, he helped India record a massive total of 390/5, and in reply, they restricted Dasun Shanaka’s men for a paltry 73 runs in 22 overs.

En route to their historic win, a unique sight was on display for fans as Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave the bowling duties to Shreyas Iyer. The middle-order batsman didn’t disappoint and bowled such incredible spin deliveries that it left Kohli surprised!

When Iyer was rolling his arms, Kohli was fielding at slips and he couldn’t hide his emotions after the former was able to get a considerable turn on his deliveries.

The former Indian skipper’s reaction went viral on social media in no time.

Talking about the third ODI, the home side had already secured a 2-0 lead in the series, having picked up considerable wins in the previous matches.

Kohli was adjudged as the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series, having scored two centuries in three matches.

The talismanic batter recorded 166 runs in just 110 balls, edging closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s incredible record of 49 ODI tons.

Kohli also went past the Master Blaster’s record of 20 ODI centuries in India, while the former now has 21 ODI tons to his name in the subcontinent.

Apart from the 34-year-old, Shubman Gill also smashed a century and the duo’s 131-run partnership helped them to a mammoth total.

With the ODI World Cup 2023 set to take place later in the year, Kohli would be looking to keep his red-hot scoring streak going when the Indian side return to action against New Zealand.

The Kiwis will be touring the subcontinent for a three-match ODI series, followed by T20I series of as many games.

