WATCH: Virat Makes a Specially-abled Pakistani Fan's Day Who Waited Hours Outside Stadium - WATCH

The Asian cricket stars have assembled in the UAE for the Asia Cup 2022, starting Saturday. The local fans are going gaga over their presence and have started gathering in numbers outside the stadium for a glimpse of the cricketers. Some die-hard fans have also managed to speak to their favourite players in person and one such lucky admirer is Noor, a specially-abled girl from Karachi, Pakistan.

Noor arrived at the stadium where the Indian and Pakistan players were training. Accompanied by her mother and elder sister, she met the players of her country. However, she waited outside the stadium for almost three hours just to meet ace Indian batter Virat Kohli.

ASIA CUP 2022 - FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Noor’s patience paid off as Kohli came to see her after India’s training session got over. The ace Indian batter met all three of them and clicked pictures as well.

In a video shared by YouTube channel called Paktv.tv, Kohli could be seen meeting Noor and her family. Speaking with the channel, the fan girl said what did she converse with the Indian cricketer.

“He asked me how am I and spoke to me elegantly," said Noor to Paktv.tv.

“We have been waiting so long we have already met the players of the Pakistan cricket team, but we wanted to meet Virat Kohli. It’s great that he came to see us and met us so warmly," said Noor’s Mother.

Noor’s sister said, “He spoke to us so well. I’ve heard that Kohli has the attitude, but he met us so generously and gave us time."

India is slated to begin their campaign at Asia Cup 2022 against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. The two teams will face each other for the first time since last year’s face-off in the T20 World Cup at the same venue.

Advertisement

While India won’t have the services of seasoned speedster Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistan will also take the field without Shaheen Shah Afridi. As stated by the BCCI, the Indian pacer is injured and rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Afridi, on the other hand, suffered a knee injury during the last Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and was ruled out of the entire tournament. However, he is expected to regain fitness before the t20 World Cup 2022 gets underway in Australia later this year.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here