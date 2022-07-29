Watch: Washington Sundar bamboozles batter in English County Championship

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has hogged the limelight in the English County League by putting in some splendid performances in his debut season for Lancashire. Sundar was instrumental in Lancashire’s emphatic 184-run triumph against Kent in Division 1 of the Championship. The off-spinner scalped three crucial wickets in the final innings of the match to dismantle the Kent batting line-up.

One of his wickets during the match came as a result of an absolute peach of a delivery. Sundar bowled a perfect off-break that landed on a rough patch and turned significantly. The ball went straight through Kent batter Jordon Cox’s defence, crashing into the stumps.

While an exalted Sundar celebrated with his teammates, Cox was left bamboozled and had to return to the pavilion with just 1 run to his name.

Advertisement

Sundar had already bagged the key wicket of the Kent skipper Jack Leaning after he got a thick edge trying to drive the off-spinner and was caught by the keeper. His outstanding performance continued hen he outsmarted Matt Henry by getting him stumped.

Lancashire had been bowled out for 145 runs in the first innings, while Kent put up 270 to take a 125-run lead. However, the Lancashire batters put out a sumptuous batting display to reach the mammoth score of 436/9 and declared their second innings.

Josh Bohannon played a resilient knock of 134 runs to put Lancashire in the driver’s seat in the match. Lancashire bowlers eventually deteriorated the Kent batting line-up and bowled them over for just 127 runs in the final innings. Tom Bailey was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped another five-wicket haul in County championships.

Sundar had a dream debut in the County Championship and ran riot over the Northamptonshire batters. The 22-year-old finished with match-winning figures of 4/69. He has featured in two matches for Lancashire, claiming eight wickets and scoring 52 runs in the Championship. The Indian all-rounder has quickly settled into the Lancashire outfit and might turn out to be an integral player for them in the season.

Advertisement

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here