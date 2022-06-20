Watch: Wasim Akram Cleans up Mike Atherton With an Unplayable Yorker And Then Celebrates in His Trademark Style

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram might have turned 56 a couple of weeks back but he hasn’t lost the deadly swing and accuracy that made him a fearsome bowler during his playing days. A video has been shared on social media of Akram cleaning up former England captain Mike Atherton with a near unplayable delivery during a charity match.

“Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same!" wrote Akram while sharing the video on his Twitter handle, taking a cheeky shot at his former international rival and county teammate.

The celebrity charity match was being played in the memory of late Australia cricketer Shane Warne who died earlier this year of a suspected cardiac arrest while holidaying in Thailand. His demise left the cricket world in collective mourning with former teammates and opponents paying rich tributes.

Whole Atherton was on strike, Brian Lara was at the non-striker’s end with legendary Windies captain Clive Lloyd tasked with the umpiring duties.

Aside from the trio, the match also featured the likes of Charlotte Edwards, Ian Bell, Monty Panesar, Neil Johnson, Mark Nicholas, Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale among others.

Akram is widely regarded as the greatest left-arm pacer to have played the game with Atherton himself calling him “one of the great left-armers that the game has ever seen" in an interview.

He played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs during his storied career between 1985 and 2003. He retired with 916 wickets across formats including 31 five-wicket hauls.

He was a more than a decent batter as well, scoring 2898 runs in Test cricket including three centuries and seven fifties. He also has a double-century to his name.

In ODIs, he scored 3717 runs including six half-centuries.

He finished his international career with five hat-tricks as well.

