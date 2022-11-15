Watch: Wasim Akram’s Furious Reaction At Fan’s Derogatory Tweet on Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against England on Sunday. Babar Azam-led Pakistan were simply outclassed by a clinical England side. Shaheen Afridi’s injury during the high-stakes match played a huge role in Pakistan’s defeat. The 22-year-old couldn’t complete his quota of four overs after injuring his knee while attempting to take a catch. While most of the Pakistani fans were supportive of Afridi, there were some who questioned the pacer’s commitment to the team. One such fan cast doubts on Afridi’s dedication towards Pakistan’s cause on Twitter. This particular tweet has enraged the panel of The Pavilion show which is aired on A-Sports in Pakistan. Wasim Akram, who is a panellist on The Pavilion show, slammed this fan for his contemptible opinion.

“This guy, ye jo aap ka question hai. Aap ne badtameezi ki hai. Agar tumhe tameez nahi hai na, chhote bade ki. Apne player ke saath tum badtameezi kar rahe ho. Koi sharam, koi haya nahi hai. (This question of yours is meant to insult Shaheen Afridi. You are being rude to your own player. No shame, no remorse). Just have a look what he has said about Shaheen Afridi. I am fuming. I wish ki tu mere saamne hota (I wish you were in front of me)," a furious Wasim Akram was quoted as saying on the show.

The fan had tweeted something along the lines of, “Coward Shaheen Afridi. You should have bowled 5 deliveries but like a coward, you ran away from the ground."

While chasing a low target of 138 runs, England did not have a great start as Shaheen Afridi castled in-form Alex Hales in the first over itself. Pakistan’s premier pacer looked very potent and troubled the England batters to a great extent. His quota of four overs was very crucial to Pakistan’s chances.

But Afridi injured his right knee in the 13th over of England’s chase while taking a catch off Shadab Khan, dismissing Harry Brook. This was probably a turning point in the game as Afridi couldn’t bowl afterwards. Afridi limped off the ground after seemingly jarring his right knee.

After Afridi’s injury, skipper Babar Azam gave the ball to Iftikhar Ahmed who was smashed for a six and a four by Ben Stokes. This opened the floodgates for England, and they cruised their way home to triumph in the final of the T20 World Cup.

