WATCH: West Indies Women Team Celebrates After India's Defeat to South Africa Help Them Qualify For Semifinals

West Indies women’s cricket team have qualified for the semifinals of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup after India lost their last group stage match against South Africa at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The West Indies players relied on the results of Sunday’s group stage matches - England vs Bangladesh and India vs South Africa. Defending champions England sealed their place in the semis after a comprehensive 100-run win over Bangladesh.

The West Indies team keep a check on the result of the second match of the day between India and South Africa as only the Women in Blue’s loss could have helped them get a place in the semifinals.

In a thrilling contest, it was no-ball which cost India big time in the crucial contest. South Africa needed 7 runs from the final over and India skipper Mithali Raj decided to give the ball to her experienced spinner Deepti Sharma.

It was the fifth ball of the over when South Africa needed three runs off two balls, Deepti dismissed Mignon du Preez who holed out to long-on where Harmanpreet Kaur took a comfortable catch. The Indian players started enjoying the crucial wicket but suddenly the umpire asked De Preez to stay as she decided to check with the third-umpire for the no-ball. The replays showed Deepti overstepping by the tiniest of margins. Eventually, du Preez’s whip through mid-wicket broke the hearts of Indian fans as South Africa aced their highest successful chase in ODIs.

West Indies cricket posted a video of their players celebrating India’s defeat which helped them seal a place in the last four.

Earlier, in the group stage clash between India and West India, the Mithali Raj-led team registered a convincing 155-run win. However, the Asian giants finished one point behind Windies in the group stage.

They will now face table-toppers Australia in the semifinals who are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

