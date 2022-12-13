Watch | What's All Inside Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh's Wedding Anniversary Celebration

India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today. Ritika, to mark the occasion, shared a heartfelt note along with a collection of adorable photos on social media. “Happy seven baby. Here is to a lifetime of laughing, making fun of each other, finding tv shows to watch together, figuring out this whole parenting thing together and riding the waves both literally and figuratively together," read the caption.

Rohit, on the other hand, also shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. The Team India captain shared a couple of romantic photos with his wife and wrote, “I hit a jackpot."

The couple tied the knot back in 2015 and they welcomed a baby girl on 30 December 2018.

The Mumbai-born batter is currently recovering from his finger injury. His last assignment as India’s skipper also proved to be a dismal one. India, under Rohit’s leadership, not only lost the first two ODIs against Bangladesh but the 35-year-old also had to face a severe injury during the series.

Rohit suffered a dislocated thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh on December 7. The incident took place in the second over of the Bangladesh innings while Rohit was fielding. He endured a split webbing after attempting to take a catch. Rohit left the ground immediately and he was sent to the hospital for scans.

As a result, Rohit failed to take part in the third ODI against Bangladesh and later it was announced that he will not be able to feature in the opening Test as well.

“India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had written in a media advisory.

The BCCI also conveyed that Abhimanyu Easwaran has been added to the India squad as Rohit’s replacement. KL Rahul will now lead the visitors in the first Test against Bangladesh and Cheteshwar Pujara was named as the vice-captain.

