WATCH: Wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana Reminds of MS Dhoni After Finishing India's Chase With a Six to Seal ICC U19 WC Title

Sealed With a Six
Sealed With a Six

Dinesh Bana hit back-to-back sixes to seal India's victory in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: February 06, 2022, 10:32 IST

Dinesh Bana reminded ICC and fans of a certain MS Dhoni when the wicketkeeper-batter struck back-to-back sixes to seal Indian cricket team’s win in the final of the 2022 U19 World Cup on Saturday. India defeated England by four wickets to lift a record-extending fifth U19 World cup title.

Chasing 190, India needed 12 runs from the final three overs with four wickets remaining, Nishan Sindhu struck a four off the first delivery of 48th over, bowled by James Sales, and then took a single off the next to reach his half-century.

The strike went to Bana who drew level with a six and then lifted a juicy full toss that followed over long-on for another maximum to seal the victory.

Captain MS Dhoni famously led India to their second over ODI World Cup title in 2011 and he hit the winning six - an image that has become iconic in Indian cricket history.

ICC quickly put together a video montage of Dhoni and Bana hitting the winning sixes, leaving fans nostalgic. And it was aptly captioned “Where have we seen this ending before?"

Watch the clip below:

Allrounder Raj Bawa was the star of the final taking a five-wicket haul and then scoring crucial 35 with the bat to now allow England an opening back into the contest.

Bawa took 5/31 and combined with Ravi Kumar (4/34) to bowl out England for a low 189 in 44.5 overs after their captain Tom Prest opted to bat first in Antigua.

Half-centuries from vice-captain Shaik Rasheed (50 off 84) and Nishant Sindhu (50* off 54) helped India chase down the target with 14 deliveries to spare.

Where have we seen this ending before?

Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: February 06, 2022, 10:32 IST