WATCH: Young Bangladeshi Fan Breaks Down After Team's Loss Against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Bangladesh’s Asia Cup campaign hit a dead end with its defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in a group stage match on Thursday. Keeping their nerves calm, the young Lankan side registered a two-wicket victory in a nail-biting finish and booked a spot in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. The crushing defeat came as a rude shock for the Bangladeshi fans after their team once appeared to be gaining good control in the game. One such young Bangladeshi fan could not hold his emotions back and broke down after his team’s defeat at the Dubai International Stadium.

Advertisement

Put in to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a decent start and added 55 runs at the end of the powerplay. While a couple of wickets fell after that, Bangladesh maintained a good run rate. Powered by Afif Hossain’s 39 off 22 balls and a quickfire cameo by Mosaddek Hossain towards the end of the innings, Bangladesh put up 183 runs on the board.

Sri Lanka got off to a good start as the openers added 45 runs for the first wickers. While the fall of Pathum Nissanka in the sixth over triggered a collapse of sorts, Kusal Mendis held the innings together at one end.

Mendis’ efforts were supported by skipper Dasun Shanaka and the duo added a 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket. After Mendis’ fall, Shanaka stitched a crucial partnership with Chamika Karunaratne and took the side closer to Bangladesh’s score.

With just two wickets in hand, Sri Lanka needed 8 off the final six deliveries. A boundary by Asitha Fernando on the second delivery of the over took Lanka closer to a victory. Confirming their berth in the Super 4 stage, Sri Lanka sealed the match with two four balls to spare.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka became the third team to book a spot in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. The team will now face their group toppers Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 3.

The fourth and final team for Super 4 round of Asia Cup will be decided after Pakistan’s clash with Kong Kong tonight. The winner of the encounter will play against Group A toppers Indian on Sunday.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here