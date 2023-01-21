Watch: Young Fan Invades Pitch And Hugs Rohit Sharma, India Skipper Asks Security Not to Take Action

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma gave his fans a glimpse of his soft side as a young fan invaded the Raipur pitch to hug the Indian skipper and he asked the security not to take action against the kid.

The incident took place on the 4th ball of the 10th over of India’s inning as they were chasing a 109-run target to win the second ODI against New Zealand.

On many occasions fans breach security to invade the pitch and interact with their heroes, a fan had recently invaded the pitch to come onto the field and touch Virat Kohli’s feet.

Similarly, a young kid from Raipur found his way past the security personnel and ran onto the field to give a hug to the Indian skipper.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Thoda Ball Hila or Garba Chalu’: Irfan Pathan Takes a Dig at New Zealand Batters For Flop Show in Raipur

As soon as the youngster hugged Rohit, security also closed down on him and separated the kid from the Indian skipper after which he was seen urging the personnel to not take any action against the boy.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media with fans lauding the ‘Hitman’ for his kind gesture.

Watch:

Meanwhile, Rohit notched a fifty in the second ODI while chasing a target of 109 runs however, he was dismissed on 51 runs, falling prey to Henry Shipley.

Advertisement

The Indian captain had stitched together a good partnership with Shubman Gill as they looked on course to guide the Men in Blue to a comfortable win.

ALSO READ| Umesh Yadav Cheated of Rs 44 Lakh by Ex-Manager on Pretext of Buying Land in Nagpur, FIR Lodged

Earlier in the match, Indian bowlers wreaked havoc as the pace battery ripped apart the New Zealand batting lineup.

Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets, while Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar also picked up a couple of wickets each.

Advertisement

Other bowlers also picked up at least one wicket each as the hosts restricted the Kiwis to a total of 108 runs, with Rohit’s decision to bowl first proving to be the right choice.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here