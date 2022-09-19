WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Enjoys Iconic 'Six 6s' Against Stuart Broad With His Son

It was raining sixes in Kingsmead in South Africa on this day back in 2007. Yuvraj Singh etched his name into the history books by becoming the first-ever batter to smash 6 back-to-back sixes in a T20I fixture. After 15 long years, the veteran cricketer relished his glorious feat with none other than his son, Orion Keech Singh. On Monday, Yuvraj shared a heart-warming video on his Twitter handle, where he can be seen watching the highlights of the match with his toddler. Orion is on his father’s lap, watching the highlights curiously, while Yuvraj continued to rock him.

Yuvraj penned a beautiful caption where he said that his son was the best partner to watch his incredible achievement. “Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years", he wrote in his caption.

Back in 2007, a young Indian squad led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni travelled to South Africa for the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. No one fancied India to lift the world cup without the big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, and other senior players. However, with an inspirational skipper at the helm of things and a crop of youngsters wanting to prove a point, India dominated the best teams in world cricket at that moment.

It was Yuvraj’s mesmerising knock and India’s enthralling triumph over England that radically altered the side’s campaign and launched their great march towards the championship. Team India thumped Pakistan in the finals to be crowned as the first ever Champions of the shortest format of the game, which eventually turned out to be defining moment in the history of Indian cricket.

Yuvraj is currently playing in the Legends Road Safety Series for the Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian side. He is a vital cog of the team and has played some magnificent innings for the India Legends. He will be next in action against New Zealand legends on Monday, September 19, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

