WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Turns into a 'Coolie', Shikhar Dhawan Shares Hilarious Video on Instagram

India’s stand-in ODI skipper Shikhar Dhawan has poked fun at teammate Yuzvendra Chahal and made a hilarious revelation about the leggie on Monday. Dhawan posted a funny video on Instagram and jokingly disclosed Chahal’s secret. In the video, Chahal can be seen carrying two bags on his back and two more in his hands.

ALSO READ | ‘Facing 135 kph After 155 kph Can be Deceiving’: Arshdeep on How Bowling With Umran Benefits Him

After seeing this, Dhawan joked by saying, “See, Mr Chahal is working as a coolie today and carrying four bags." However, the conversation did not stop there. Dhawan then went up to Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma and asked her opinion on this matter. Dhanashree, in her response, said that she could not carry the bags as her leg was hurt.

Advertisement

“Yeh dikhiye Yuzi ka hua bada khulasa [See here, Yuzi’s big revelation]," Dhawan wrote in the caption.

The post went viral in no time and it has so far been viewed by more than three million Instagram users.

Seems like, actor Aparshakti Khurana was not able to control his laughter as he made his emotions evident and wrote, “Bahahahahahahaha," in the comments.

The video also tickled the funny bones of Dhanashree as she reacted to the post with three laughing emojis.

Coming back to cricket, Team India arrived in Christchurch on Monday to take part in the third ODI against New Zealand. The final ODI game will be played at the Hagley Oval on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Indian team is currently trailing in the ODI series 1-0 and it has not been a fruitful outing for Chahal so far. The Indian spinner failed to pick up a wicket in the opening encounter after conceding 67 runs in his 10 overs. Dhawan, on the other hand, had played a crucial knock of 72 off 77 deliveries to guide India to an impressive total of 306. Shreyas Iyer emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 80.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

However, the total eventually proved to be inadequate as the hosts comfortably reached the target with 17 balls to spare, New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Latham scored a match-winning century to earn a much-needed victory for his side.

The second ODI between India and New Zealand had to be called off due to rain. And now the Men in Blue will aim to win the third ODI in order to level the series. Earlier, India had won the T20I series against New Zealand.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here