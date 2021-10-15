>WAU vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australian One-Day Cup 2021 match between Western Australia and Tasmania: Western Australia and Tasmania will lock horns against each other in the third match of the Australian One-Day Cup 2021. The much-anticipated game will be hosted at the WACA Ground in Perth at 10:30 am IST on October 15, Friday.

Western Australia will be buzzing with confidence on Friday. The team had a dream start in the Australian One-Day Cup 2021 as they defeated South Australia by 78 runs in their first game. Josh Philippe was the star for Western Australia as the opening batter smashed 137 runs off 116 balls. The team will now be eyeing another victory to continue their stay at the top of the order.

Tasmania, on the other hand, will be taking the field for the first time in the Australian One-Day Cup 2021. The team didn’t enjoy an ideal run the last time and will be thus hoping to make amends this season. Tasmania had finished at fourth place with just two victories from five league matches in the previous edition of the One-Day Cup.

>Ahead of the match between Western Australia and Tasmania; here is everything you need to know:

>WAU vs TAS Telecast

Western Australia vs Tasmania game will not be telecasted in India.

>WAU vs TAS Live Streaming

The Australian One-Day Cup 2021 game is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>WAU vs TAS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the WACA Ground in Perth at 10:30 am IST on October 15, Friday

>WAU vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Tom Andrews

>Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe

>Suggested Playing XI for WAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott

>Batters: Cameron Green, D Arcy Short, Jordan Silk, Shaun Marsh

>All-rounders: Tom Andrews

>Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

>WAU vs TAS Probable XIs:

>Western Australia: D Arcy Short, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Shaun Marsh

>Tasmania: Tom Andrews, Jackson Chook, Ben McDermott, Peter Siddle, Tom Andrews, Caleb Jewell, Beau Webster, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade

