WAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021/22 match between Western Australia and Victoria: The 2021-22 edition of the Sheffield Shield will conclude with the final showdown between Western Australia and Victoria. WACA Ground in Perth will host the game between the two sides from 07:30 AM IST on March 31, Thursday. The previous encounter between the two teams saw domination by Western Australia as they scored a win by an innings and 71 runs.

Western Australia topped the points table with three wins and two losses. The team collected 32 points during the league stage. Hilton Cartwright is the top run-scorer for the team with a whopping 548 runs in 13 innings at an average of 45.67. With the ball, Joel Paris is leading the attack as he has 21 wickets to his name in six games.

Coming to Victoria, the team finished second in the standings with three wins, one loss, and three abandoned games. Peter Handscomb is one of the major reasons behind his team’s brilliant performance. He is topping the run-scoring charts with 617 runs in seven innings. Victoria will fancy another splendid performance from the batter to lift the prestigious trophy.

Ahead of the match between Western Australia and Victoria; here is everything you need to know:

WAU vs VCT Telecast

Western Australia vs Victoria game will not be telecast in India

WAU vs VCT Live Streaming

The Sheffield Shield 2021/22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAU vs VCT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the WACA Ground in Perth at 7:30 AM IST from March 31 to April 04.

WAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hilton Cartwright

Vice-Captain: Peter Handscomb

Suggested Playing XI for WAU vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Peter Handscomb, Josh Philippe

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Dean

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Joel Paris, Lance Morris, Mitchell Perry

WAU vs VCT Probable XIs

Western Australia: Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe, Shaun Marsh (c), Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Teague Wyllie, Sam Whiteman

Victoria: Peter Handscomb (c), Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Scott Boland, Travis Dean, Will Pucovski

